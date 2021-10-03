Douglas Memorial Podcast: 10-03-2021

Posted October 3, 2021
For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
