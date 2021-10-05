Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day x HBCU Party Songs [WATCH]

If there’s anything you’ll remember from your college years, the music heard at parties, homecomings and any campus function worth being at will definitely make for a highlight.

The crew took a moment today to reminisce on some of their fondest HBCU memories, which even helped influence the theme for this week’s music playlist.

While each of the on-air hosts can attest to their respective alma maters being the university with the best parties, it was universally agreed that nothing tops when all the schools come together for a court-wide celebration. We used the chart-topping School Daze soundtrack single “Da Butt” by E.U. as a good example, but you’re sure to hear some other classic hits if you continue tuning in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show all this week.

Join the conversation below on HBCU party songs and others that stay in your head all day:

 

Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day x HBCU Party Songs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

