1 Woman Killed, 5 Others Hurt In East Baltimore Shooting

A woman is dead and 5 others are hurt after a shooting in east Baltimore Wednesday night.

It happened on the 1200 block of Patterson Park Avenue at around 6:46 p.m.. Officers were responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert for gunfire.

Once they arrived, they found two women, ages 38 and 34, along with two men, ages 29 and 23, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead by medics.

Sometime later, two additional men, ages 18 and 30, walked into an area hospital seeking medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 410-396-2100.

WBAL-TV

