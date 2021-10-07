Local
Judge Orders Baltimore Man Behind Towson Crime Spree To Be Held Without Bail

Cropped Hands Of Person Holding Metal In Prison

Source: Rattanakun Thongbun / EyeEm / Getty

A Baltimore man allegedly responsible for a “one-man crime spree” is being held without bail.

A judge declined to let 19-year-old Zaron Elzey go free while he awaits trial on an extensive list of charges.

According to court records, Elzey is charged with carjacking, first-degree assault, robbery and motor vehicle theft, among several other felony and misdemeanor counts.

It all started on Monday (October 4) in Towson. Police were called to an alleged road rage incident near Stevenson Lane after drives reported seeing a BMW driving erratically.

Authorities said things escalated when the car was involved in a hit-and-run crash along Osler Drive. The driver allegedly assaulted an officer.

The events unfolded near Towson University, prompting the school to issue a shelter-in-place order for students and staff.

Police said the suspect ran away, but then he resurfaced, stealing a woman’s Range Rover. The pursuit for the stolen vehicle eventually came to an end in Baltimore.

Elzey remains in custody at the Baltimore County Jail.

“I was scared,” Elzey told the judge at one point while speaking in his own defense. “I’m not a bad person.”

If convicted of all counts, the 19-year-old could spend decades in prison.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Judge Orders Baltimore Man Behind Towson Crime Spree To Be Held Without Bail  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close