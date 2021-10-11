Local
Annapolis Couple Arrested For Trying To Sell U.S. Secrets To A Foreign Country

Midsection Of Man With Handcuffs

An Annapolis couple was arrested Saturday by the FBI for trying to sell information known as Restricted Data containing the design of nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe believed they were selling this information to a person of power, but that person ended up being an undercover FBI agent.

Jonathan Toebbe is an employee of the Department of the Navy. He served as a nuclear engineer and was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. He also held an active national security clearance through the U.S. Department of Defense, which gave him access to Restricted Data.

The pair is facing charges in violation of the Atomic Energy Act.

