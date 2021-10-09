Local
Baltimore County Public Schools To Require High School Athletes To Be Vaccinated Or Weekly Testing

COVID-19 Updates

Following Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Howard County Schools announcing that they’re requiring vaccination or testing for student-athletes, Baltimore County Public Schools has also made the same requirements. Starting Nov. 24, high school students that will be playing in winter and spring sports will have to show proof of full vaccination. The BCPS Director of Communications and Community Outreach Gboyinde Onijala says “The data is just showing us that students athletes are believed to be at higher risk because they’re not masked during play.”

CBS Baltimore reports,

School officials say the change is being made to keep students safe and so they can keep playing sports safely.

“We have seen both in the fall, this fall, and last spring. We’re seeing higher number of covid cases among student-athletes,” Onijala said.

Close