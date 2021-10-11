Hot Spot: It Sounds Like R. Kelly’s Music Isn’t Cancelled, Album Sales Up 500% [WATCH]

Though most people have made it public they’re canceling the Pied Pier, it’s come to our attention, that people are still Stepping In The Name Love in private. After his guilty conviction, R. Kelly’s steams and album sales have raised tremendously. According to Rolling Stone, “from September 27th through October 3rd, Kelly’s on-demand audio streams were up 22 percent, while video streams were up 23 percent compared to the previous seven days. All told, his streams jumped from 11.2 million to 13.4 million. His album sales were up 517 percent.”
Nicki Minaj was serious about hosting the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion! This weekend the barb posted photos with Andy on set, and since she didn’t have to get vaccinated, the queen will be asking the questions. Hear these stories and more in the Hot Spot.
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer
1.
1 of 16
The #SurvivingRKelly premiere was just evacuated because we received a threat. The survivors were whisked away. I have the full video on IG and I'm gonna post clips in this thread— The Best Ya Mama Joke Never Told (@FeministaJones) December 5, 2018
Here with @JamilahLemieux @TaranaBurke and more pic.twitter.com/TXS3ANNVHz
2.2 of 16
3.
3 of 16
I bet R. Kelly was pissed on. I mean pissed off.. pic.twitter.com/tSnAjPcM68— Detroit Steel (@DetroitSteel_) December 5, 2018
4.4 of 16
5.
5 of 16
RKelly not slick https://t.co/fd337RVrdd— the Casamigos Councilor (@brymke) December 5, 2018
6.
6 of 16
Wow. Typical. R KELLY HAS GOT TO GO. https://t.co/xgln9t3o1A— Michelle Zacarias (@ZacariasM) December 5, 2018
7.7 of 16
8.8 of 16
9.
9 of 16
Bro. R. Kelly is crazy.— Tall Joint (@jazzitupcuz) December 5, 2018
10.
10 of 16
Supporting RKelly at this point is a character flaw— N Y L L A (@nyllanichelle) December 5, 2018
11.
11 of 16
I wish we could make R. Kelly exist alone in the hell he’s created for others. He’s a horrible excuse for a human being.— 🔵 Mr. Blue 🔵 (@OneKindOfBlue) December 5, 2018
12.
12 of 16
Wasn’t a bomb threat was a gun violence threat. But people should of known R. Kelly wasn’t gonna let this happen tonight.— Tesha B (@TeshaBehave1) December 5, 2018
13.13 of 16
14.
14 of 16
My dear friend @anurima was there at the screening tonight. R Kelly's people called in threats to get the theater evacuated.— Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) December 5, 2018
There were survivors of his abuse in the audience. https://t.co/dbxFdZZWvx
15.
15 of 16
@rkelly Can’t stop the truth! #metoo #authenticity #stop #misogyny #gameover pic.twitter.com/yiMMsEkaOi— Sisters (@RealSheforShe) December 5, 2018
16.
16 of 16
The list of people with a vested interested in shutting down a Lifetime documentary about R. Kelly is precisely a single entry long. https://t.co/OfEn2gMj9i— The Artist Formerly Known As God Emperor (@buhhhhlieevmeee) December 5, 2018
Hot Spot: It Sounds Like R. Kelly’s Music Isn’t Cancelled, Album Sales Up 500% [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com