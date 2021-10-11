Local
HomeLocal

1 Found Dead After Shootout Between Police Officers & Robbery Suspect In Woodlawn

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A robbery suspect has been found dead after a shootout with police officers in Woodlawn.

Authorities said two suspects robbed a 7-Eleven on the 6500 block of Windsor Mill Road. While trying to escape, they were involved in a hit and run crash. Police said the suspects got out of the car after the crash.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The shootout happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday when officers confronted one of the suspects near the corner of Englewood and Gilmore Street.

Police said K-9 units later found one of the suspects dead. It’s unclear how they died and if they were the same suspect who opened fire on the officer.

The officer was not shot in the confrontation, but did sustain some injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.

An investigation into the officer’s actions is underway. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

Source: CBS Baltimore

1 Found Dead After Shootout Between Police Officers & Robbery Suspect In Woodlawn  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70
Close