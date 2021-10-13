Local
HomeLocal

FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration For Maryland After Ida

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Demolished Building, Pile of Rubble, Natural Disaster

Source: Nancy C. Ross / Getty

FEMA will not provide any funds to help the dozens of home and business owners impacted by the EF-2 tornado that hit parts of Anne Arundel County last month.

The agency denied a request for a major disaster declaration. That would have given people access to federal money to rebuild.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Now, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is stepping in.

He’s asking Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a State of Emergency to help homeowners and businesses get the funds they need to make repairs. Pittman said nearly $4 million was lost in business revenue.

The Governors’ Office did respond to the request in a tweet, saying while FEMA’s decision is disappointing, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency will meet with both Anne Arundel County and Annapolis to discuss other options.

Source: CBS Baltimore

FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration For Maryland After Ida  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34
Close