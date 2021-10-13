Crime
Unarmed Black Man Shot 7 Times While Being Called The N-Word, California Police Investigate Possible Hate Crime

Stockton police have described the gunmen as a white man in his 30’s driving a pick-up truck and there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Stockton Murder "Fact of Life" As City Nears Bankruptcy

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Stockton California Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a black man was shot seven times by a white man he did not know after a traffic incident turned violent.

On Oct 8, Bobby Gayle, 45, had just finished his construction job when he saw a man speeding through the parking lot of a North Stockton restaurant. According to his brother Marlon Gayle, he then told the man to slow down. The man then abruptly jumped out of his pick-up truck, started calling Gayle the N-word, then opened fire. Gayle was shot in his throat, upper arm, shoulder, and face, but luckily survived the attack by hiding under his truck.

Stockton police have described the gunmen as a white man in his 30’s driving a pick-up truck and there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Police also put out a photo and description of the gunmen that were captured from a surveillance video in front of a Wells Fargo Bank located near the location of the shooting.

CBS 13 in Sacramento obtained video footage of the indecent. In the video, you can see Gayle backing away with his hands up as the gunmen opens fire. The attacker then slips away in his pick-up truck.

Gayle is a father of five and the family feels blessed that Bobby is still alive.

“We are blessed that our brother is alive but at the same time, there are systemic issues like this that shouldn’t be swept under the rug,” said his brother. The family has set up a GoFundMe page, to help with his recovery expenses.

According to Stockton Police, the city has averaged eight hate crimes investigations per year over the past five years and it seems to be a concern to the community. Police also say there are working with the California Department of Justice and the FBI, but are still asking for community help with any outstanding information.

The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information or leads to call (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Click here to watch the video of Bobby Gayle being attacked.

Unarmed Black Man Shot 7 Times While Being Called The N-Word, California Police Investigate Possible Hate Crime  was originally published on newsone.com

