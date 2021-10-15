Hot Spot: Here’s Why Drake Wanted To Quit ‘Degrassi’ + New Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Album Is On The Way

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
It’s time to wrap the week up with another “Hot Spot” report by Da Brat, today including some new movie roundups, a revelation about Drake’s former acting career on Degrassi and album updates coming from rap vets Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

For those looking for a little horror at the theater this season, Halloween Kills is out and will see Michael Myers wrecking havoc yet again. If you’re more of a television buff, the report on why Drake wanted to quit Degrassi shortly before his rap career kicked off may be pretty interesting. Finally for the music heads, not only do we have new albums from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to look forward to before the end of the year, but it also looks like Coachella 2022 has loosened up on its strict vaccine mandate to attend the popular music festival.

Hear the full “Hot Spot” report for today by Da Brat on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

