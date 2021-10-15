Mind Body Business: 3 Signs You May Have A Health Issue During Exercise [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ever got nervous at the negative reaction your body has to exercise? It may not be all in your head, and Maria More has some vital tips on today’s “Mind Body Business” that may help determine if health issues are involved.

From heart rates that don’t bounce back after workouts to something as serious as swollen joints and limbs that don’t heal, we run down a few tell-tale signs that are very important to look out for. Be sure to tune in to this one for sure, as it may be a live-saver for someone out there.

Watch “Mind Body Business” with Maria More on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

