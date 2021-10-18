Local
HomeLocal

Mandate Requiring City Employees To Be Vaccinated Underway In Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
A health worker prepares a dose of Pfizer vaccine before...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Baltimore city’s vaccine mandate is now underway.

“This is about leading by example, protecting the health of our workforce,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Starting on Monday (October 18), all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

It’s a move that has faced pushback from Baltimore’s Fire and Police Union.

“How’s weekly testing going to work?” It’s supposed to be on duty, if you have multiple people working on a fire engine, how do they all get tested while working,” said Joshua Fannon, Union President of Baltimore Fire Officers Local 964.

This all comes as Maryland’s key COVID-19 metrics are on a downturn. On Sunday, the state reported 871 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths. The statewide positivity rate also dropped to 3.44%.

Mandate Requiring City Employees To Be Vaccinated Underway In Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41
Close