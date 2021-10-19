16-Year-Old Arrested For Murder Of 15-Year-Old Baltimore Girl

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A 16-year-old boy is behind bars facing first-degree murder charges for the death of 15-year-old Ja’Nyi Weeden back in August.

Baltimore Police announced the arrest on Monday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on August 10 on the 3700 block of Gelston Drive in Northwest Baltimore. Officers called to that scene found Weeden shot multiple times, including at least once in the head.

She later died of her injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

It’s unclear whether or not the teenager arrested will be charged as an adult.

Source: CBS Baltimore

