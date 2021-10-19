Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Finally Speaks Out About Kenneth Petty’s Sexual Assault Case [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat is keeping us updated as per usual with the “Hot Spot” report, today delivering an update on what Nicki Minaj had to say in regards to the sexual assault case against husband Kenneth Petty and the state of Lizzo’s mental health after recent backlash towards her body positivity.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After many people ridiculed the Queen rapper for not addressing the serious allegations that Petty is being accused of, Nicki released her own statement to explain the reason for her silence in the situation and to further deny any wrongdoing in the first place. In terms of Lizzo, well, let’s just say it caused a very interesting debate in the studio today.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to the latest “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Finally Speaks Out About Kenneth Petty’s Sexual Assault Case [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70
Close