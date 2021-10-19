Celebrity News
Beyoncé Flicks It Up For The ‘Gram And Her Hubby In This Stunning Mint Plunge Silk Dress

Beyoncé has broken the Internet again with her latest pictures. Check out the stunning looks inside!

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beauties, Beyoncé has broken the Internet again and at this point, we have no edges left to give! The songstress took to Instagram today to share a photo set of her looking absolutely stunning as she and her hubby, Jay Z, flicked it up for the ‘Gram, for us, and for each other.

Rocking a teal, plunging satin slip dress, the Black Is King creator showed off her best assets and angles in a variety of poses. She paired the look with matching, teal tie-up heels, and dainty jewelry. She wore her signature blonde locs in a straight down style with short bangs that framed her face that was full of a natural, glowing glam.

Check out the stunning looks below.

In one of the photos, Bey gave us a look at how Jay Z gets all of her best angles, and we’re loving this cute moment between the lovebirds.

But that wasn’t all the Queen Bey gave us this week. Just yesterday, she took us behind the scenes of a lavish date night between her and Jay Z, as courtesy of their latest for Tiffany & Co and the “About Love” collection. The adorable video features the lovely couple riding in the back of an old school vehicle as they flirted with each other while riding through the streets of New York, eating pizza and french fries and drinking champagne in their lavish ensembles. In the video, Bey looked stunning as she rocked a high bun, a bright bold red lip, and lavish $895 Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses. The story took an adorable turn when the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was seen spotted running behind the car who later joined her parents for the rest of their date night.

Check out the super cute clip below.

