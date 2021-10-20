Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mary J. Blige Brings The Style To Youtube’s Concert To Kick Off Advertising Week

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mary j Blige at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

Last night, YouTube kicked off their presence at Advertising Week in New York at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem with a concert headlined by musical powerhouses Mary J. Blige and Jazmine Sullivan.

Young Baby Tate at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

Yendry at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

The evening began with performances from YouTube Black Voices artist Yung Baby Tate and newcomer YENDRY. Sullivan, who returned for the first time to Apollo stage in 23 years, gave a soul-clenching set right before DJ D-Nice showed off his skills on the one’s and two’s. Closing the evening was Mary J. Blige, Queen of Hip Hop and R&B with a musical set that took fans down memory lane with her chart-topping hits.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

D Nice at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

Jazmine Sullivan at the Apollo

Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

The artists took to the stage to celebrate YouTube’s latest initiative launching this week to inspire advertisers to prioritize inclusivity in their investment strategies to connect with the next generation of diverse consumers. Stay tuned for more information on the campaign on Wednesday, November 10th.

Any mission that encourages inclusion in the advertisement space is important for content creators everywhere. YouTube, like The Apollo, has become a space that creatives go to express themselves, be seen, and to get discovered. Inclusive advertising spaces increases the visibility of our generation’s most talented people. This is definitely an initiative worth celebrating!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

DON’T MISS…

Let’s Talk Breasts: Mary J. Blige, Dr. Arlene Richardson, And Linda Goler Blount Discuss The Importance of Preventative Care

Mary J Blige Was Casually Chic At The Screening The System: A Dialog On Bias And Breast Health Panel Discussion

Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine

Hair Envy: 5 Times Mary J. Blige Gave Us Blonde Baddie
5 photos

Mary J. Blige Brings The Style To Youtube’s Concert To Kick Off Advertising Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Mary J Blige

Videos
Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close