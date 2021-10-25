Woman’s Body Found In Burning Car With Gunshot Wounds

Local
A woman is dead after she was found with gunshot wounds in a burning car.

Baltimore police officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the scene near North Franklintown Road and Winans Way. They found firefighters putting out the flames.

Once the fire was out, a woman’s body was found inside of the car. Her death has been ruled a homicide. They are trying to find whoever shot her.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

