Three Maryland Cities Land On ‘Top 100 Best Places To Live In America’ List

Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

Three Maryland cities made the cut on list of the 100 best places to live in the U.S..

The new study from Livability.com ranked the cities on a wide range of criteria. That includes their economies, health, housing, infrastructure and education. They also analyzed how prepared a city is to accommodate a work from home workforce.

First up is Frederick. The city landed at number 4. The compilers of the report were impressed by its “old meets new” vibe. It also scored well in the amenities, remote-ready, demographics, civics, education, economy, and housing categories.

Columbia came in at number 15. It stood out for its civics, demographics, economy and health scores.

Annapolis is number 38. The state capital received high marks for its civics and remote readiness.

Rounding out the top 3 cities is Madison, Wisconsin; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Overland Park, Kansas.

Anchorage, Alaska came in last place at number 100.

