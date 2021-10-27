Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Ciara Slays In Archive ’92-’93 Dolce & Gabbana

Ciara recently brought back this archive Dolce & Gabbana look for her birthday and it's everything!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ciara

Source: Edelman / Ciara

Ciara has been completely killing the fashion game lately and it doesn’t look like she has plans on stopping anytime soon!

Recently the singer was seen wearing an archive Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that was everything and more. Styled by celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, the 36-year-old wore a high fashion look from F/W 1992 that featured a black and white mini dress with a black tie, black sleeves, and a super cute black beret. She accessorized the look with black thigh-high sheer stockings and closed-toe pumps and wore a bright red lip to add a pop of color.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kollin Carter shared the look on Instagram with the caption, “Birthday Suit…but make it archive Dolce. Bday Girl @ciara wearing F/W 1992 @dolcegabbana archive, paired with a classic @wolford stay-up stocking. #styledbyKollinCarter”

Check it out below.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Ciara also shared the adorable look to her own page with the caption, “Celebrating in my Birthday Suit. Archive Dolce 92-93 FW.”

“Oh this is it!!!! The hair is 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan said of the look while another said, “This is a look baby 🔥.” Ciara’s hubby and NFL baller, Russell Wilson, also took a liking to the ensemble, commenting “🔥🔥😍👀👀👀” to which one fan jokingly replied, “Another Wilson baby loading in 5, 4, 3 😂😂😂😂😂.”

It’s true, Ciara does look GOOD!

Don’t miss… 

Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara

Ciara Casually Slays In A Lita By Ciara Faux Fur Coat For Her Birthday

Level Up: 20 Times Ciara’s Style Left Us Speechless
20 photos

Ciara Slays In Archive ’92-’93 Dolce & Gabbana  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara

Videos
Latest

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant…

Terry Duane Turner is free on bail after killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi, lying to police about the circumstances and then…
12.09.63

DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates…
12.17.63

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70
Close