Hot Topic: Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Is Now Reportedly Engaged To His Mistress

Auntie Wendy you okay?

Wendy Williams apololgy

Source: The Wendy Williams Show / Youtube

The personal life of Wendy Williams has just taken another turn. Her ex-husband has allegedly put a ring on the hand of his mistress.

As spotted on Page Six the media mogul’s former partner has clearly moved on with his life. According to the celebrity gossip rag Kelvin Hunter popped the big question to his long time girlfriend Sherina Hudson. The publication claims a source exclusively spilled the tea to them. “A source told us Hunter bought the ring, which is valued at $80,000, in 2020, and Hudson has been spotted in Instagram posts wearing the pricey diamond as far back as that April.”

While it is still unclear when he exactly popped the big question the timing of this reveal is interesting as Wendy has been suffering from more health issues. So much so that the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show was postponed a couple of times and ultimately had to commence without her. Wendy and Kelvin married in 1997 and divorced in 2019 when Sharina, his mistress at the time, gave birth to his child. He publicly apologized in a press release saying “[I] take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”

Wendy has yet to comment on the matter.

Photo: The Wendy Williams Show

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close