Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Teen Arrested For Columbia Carjacking

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Car theft - thief trying to break into the vehicle.

Source: manusapon kasosod / Getty

A 16-year-old Baltimore boy is being charged as an adult in connection to a carjacking Tuesday morning in Columbia.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road. The victim told police he was approached by two assailants with their faces partially covered.

Police said one of the assailants produced a handgun, assaulted the victim and demanded the car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The victim and two other passengers got out of the car and the thieves drove off.

Officers were able to find the car nearby and arrested the 16-year-old.

The teen is facing armed carjacking, robbery, motor vehicle theft, assault and weapon violations charges.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore Teen Arrested For Columbia Carjacking  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant…

Terry Duane Turner is free on bail after killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi, lying to police about the circumstances and then…
12.09.63

DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates…
12.17.63

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70
Close