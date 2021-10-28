Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Is Mad Because Her Former RHOA Cast Members Sent Her $200 Flowers [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

As Nene Leakes continues to mourn the loss of late husband Gregg Leakes, it appears that she isn’t too pleased with the gifts of condolences received by her former cast members on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We took a deeper look into the situation for today’s segment of “Gary Tea,” and Nene’s viral reaction to Cynthia Bailey missing Gregg’s funeral and the $200 flower arrangement she received collectively from a few of her former RHOA cast mates left us wondering whether or not she had a valid reason to be upset. On one side, we can all understand that Leakes is still mourning and could be speaking from a place of hurt. On the other hand, particularly when it came to the flowers, is it more about the money spent or the lack of effort on the ladies’ behalf to reach out individually? 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Entertain yourself with some unexpected RHOA drama in “Gary’s Tea” today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Is Mad Because Her Former RHOA Cast Members Sent Her $200 Flowers [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant…

Terry Duane Turner is free on bail after killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi, lying to police about the circumstances and then…
12.09.63

DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates…
12.17.63

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70
Close