Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star In The Final Season Of ‘black-ish’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

As many people are already in anguish over the hit HBO series Insecure recently entering its fifth and final season, it looks like the award-winning ABC family comedy black-ish will also be gearing up to air its final season soon.

However, the show will definitely be ending on a high note as it’s recently been revealed that former First Lady Michelle Obama will make a special guest appearance for one episode.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Confirmed by Lady O herself on Twitter today, the cameo role is still under wraps in terms of whether she’ll play herself or a completely different character. However, it appears Mrs. Obama will be joined by the entire ensemble cast, including Trace Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Katlyn Nichol and grown-ish spinoff star Yara Shahidi.

“I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance,” she tweeted in excitement of her guest-starring appearance, following up by adding, “it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Show creator Kenya Barris made the announcement earlier this year back in May, jumping on Instagram to confirm black-ish Season 8 would be the final one in the series by writing, “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Although no release date has been confirmed as of yet, black-ish Season 8 is expected to return sometime in early 2022. See Michelle Obama’s tweet of excitement to be a guest star below:

 

READ MORE STORIES:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Michelle Obama Through The Years

2 photos Launch gallery

Michelle Obama Through The Years

Continue reading Michelle Obama Through The Years

Michelle Obama Through The Years

First Lady Michelle Obama was born on January 17, 1964.

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star In The Final Season Of ‘black-ish’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant…

Terry Duane Turner is free on bail after killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi, lying to police about the circumstances and then…
12.09.63

DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates…
12.17.63

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70
Close