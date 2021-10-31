Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Moving Performance Of ‘Natural Woman’ At The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The stars gathered Saturday night (October 30) to celebrate legends of present and past during the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony.

|| RELATED: Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction ||

|| RELATED: Rock Hall Induction Week To Begin with ‘Trans-Europe Express’ Line Dance ||

Jennifer Hudson‘s performance of “Natural Woman” dazzled those in the audience. In addition to Hudson, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Lopez, Dave Chappelle and others payed homage to the music legends inducted into the Class of 2021.

Of course, we were on hand for this special night. A little history trivia: 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee Carole King co-wrote “Natural Woman” with Gerry Goffin. The record was a smash-hit for Aretha Franklin when it was released in 1967, and made its way into Franklin’s 2021 biopic, Respect, with Hudson taking on the lead role.

Another notable moment for the evening: Our Forever President Barack Obama gave a standout video speech as Jay-Z was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Dave Chappelle served as Jay-Z’s official inductee, and the pair shared a special moment on stage together as the Roc Nation boss humble accepted his award.

Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction 15 photos Launch gallery Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction 1. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ROCK Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction [caption id="attachment_4211496" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] What a night! And best of all, it all took place in The Land: That's right, the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony went down in Cleveland last night (October 30), bringing with it generations of talent and memories of the music that served as life's soundtrack for millions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAtFxO_pejM This year's inductees included Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Gil Scott-Heron and several others. But it wasn't about celebrating talent and handing out shiny trophies. Performances created a thrill-ride of their own. Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and Eminem were just a few notable names to pay homage to the icons that helped inspire their art. Check out the photos below, as we were on hand for this historic night in music history!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Moving Performance Of ‘Natural Woman’ At The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction was originally published on wzakcleveland.com