Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her From Volunteering Over OnlyFans Account

At a time when schools could use dedicated parent participation, a Florida school banned a woman from volunteering over her work. Victoria Triece was booted from a parent volunteer group at her child’s school after someone snitched on her for having an OnlyFans account.

According to a southwest Florida CBS affiliate, she is suing the Orange County Public Schools District for $1 million. There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering at her children’s school for five years, Triece has been told she is no longer welcome.

“If I’m not hurting anybody and I’m not affecting anybody’s day, then it’s somebody’s choice to do something that’s fully legal,” said Triece during a press conference.

To make matters worse, someone intentionally subscribed to her content to submit the photos to the administration. Shaming people for their personal experiences, Triece said her work has never been a secret.

It is unclear what specific grounds support dismissing Triece from volunteer service. The school district has not provided any particular documentation or policy that Triece may have violated.

OnlyFans has been considered a safe space for sex workers and adult entertainers to engage. Moving online provides an alternative to earn without the physical threat of violence sometimes found when engaging in person. But prejudice against such work persists, as evidenced by Triece’s case.

OnlyFans announced in August it would ban porn on the site but quickly reversed course. According to Fortune, adult entertainment content creators are the largest group on the platform.

In early October, Fortune interviewed sex workers who used the platform and were disappointed with the proposed change. The people interviewed shared the challenges of being treated fairly.

“The public’s opinion has to change. The criminalization, the lack of workers’ rights—that makes it dangerous for us. The more we’re pushed to the fringes and forgotten about, the more violence there is,” said Imogen in an interview with Fortune.

