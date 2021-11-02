Local
Morgan State University Student Killed In Drug Deal Gone Wrong According To Court Records

Morgan State University

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Charging documents for Kevin Sharp, the man accused of killing a Morgan State University student, show the two met up for a drug deal before the fatal shooting.

Barry Ransom, a Philadelphia native and Morgan State accounting major, was shot back on October 25 just before 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Shops a Kenilworth in Towson.

Officers answered a call about gunfire and found a car on the curb of the parking lot with its engine running. Ransom was found in the woods nearby, yelling for help. He later died of his injuries.

Inside of the car, investigators found a bullet hole as well as marijuana throughout the car.

Investigators found two witnesses thanks to surveillance video. They told police they met with a stranger to sell him marijuana. The buyer pulled out a gun, announcing a robbery.

Witnesses said a struggle inside of the car occurred and Ransom was shot. The suspect then took a backpack and wallet from the car and ran off.

“They advised that from their communication with the victim, they believed that the suspect was a new buyer and not someone the victim had dealt with previously,” the charging documents state.

According to court documents, Kevin Sharp’s cell phone placed him at the crime scene at the time of the shooting.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a bail review hearing, but that hearing has since been pushed back to Tuesday afternoon.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Morgan State University Student Killed In Drug Deal Gone Wrong According To Court Records  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close