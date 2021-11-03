Attempted ATM Theft Reported In Baltimore County, 5th Incident In The Last Month

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Police are looking for the thieves responsible for targeting an ATM in Towson.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at the SECU Credit Union on the 8600 block of La Salle Road.

Police said the thieves tried wrapping a chain around the ATM and driving away with it.

They were not able to get away with the ATM, but left before police got there.

This is the 5th ATM theft case police have investigated in the last month.

“That’s something our detectives are looking into and they’re also in communication with detectives in the city regarding the thefts that they’re seeing to see there are any similarities,” said Joy Stewart, the Baltimore County Police Department’s director of public affairs.

According to Baltimore County Police, there have been fewer ATM thefts this year than last year.

