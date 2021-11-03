Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Vaccines for younger kids are on their way to Maryland. According to CBS Baltimore, the doses for ages 5 to 11 are going directly to pediatricians and pharmacies. The state is also working to set up vaccine clinics at schools.

“We’re very excited about it. I can’t tell you how great this is. Parents are going to be relieved,” Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said. “Their children are going to get a safe vaccine that protects them.”

The state is getting about 180,000 doses at first. There are more than a half-million children in that age group in our state.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In Anne Arundel County, school leaders there expect to start clinics this Friday and ramp up next week. But, they’re not making appointments right away.

“We anticipate that it will take 3 to 4 weeks for vaccine supplies to match the demand,” said Anne Arundel’s Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “This means there will be a wait for the first few days eels to get your child vaccinated but rest assured, we will vaccinate your children.”

This all comes at the Delta-plus variant has been detected in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and several other states.

It is even more contagious than the regular Delta variant, but does not make you sicker. Vaccines are also still effective against it.

Maryland Ready To Vaccinate Children As Child-Size Doses Are Shipped was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: