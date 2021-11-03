Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna Steps Out In NYC In An Acid Green Peacoat And We’re Like Yas!

Rihanna's acid-green peacoat is everything and some and we have all the details on the fashionable look inside!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The queen of fashion has done it again. Last night (November 2), Rihanna stepped out to dinner at Carbone to celebrate her grandfather’s birthday in New York City’s Greenwich Village rocking an acid green peacoat that we have to get our hands on this season!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Fenty Beauty entrepreneur’s wide-leg Rick Owens jeans and black blouse were already a fashion statement, but when she added the coat her entire look was set into the stratosphere. Rih Rih’s acid-green “Waisted” coat dress is from Marina Moscone’s pre-fall 2021 collection. The coat was crafted from soft wool and features hand-painted buttons, notched lapels, and a cinched waist. According to Vogue, the self-made billionaire paired the look with a pair of Savage x Fenty’s chartreuse Caged Lace gloves and rocked an oversized emerald pendant from custom jewelry store RoseArk around her neck. To add the extra coolness factor, she rocked a pair of all-black shades and wore her dark hair in a wet and wavy look as she was caught looking fly as ever by walking the streets of the Big Apple.

Check out the fashionable ensemble below.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

This Bad Gal can do no wrong with it comes to fashion! She literally kills it every time! What do you think of Rihanna’s acid-green coat? Would you splurge?

Don’t miss… 

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

5 Hot Moments From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Show
5 photos

Rihanna Steps Out In NYC In An Acid Green Peacoat And We’re Like Yas!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

rihanna

Videos
Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70
Close