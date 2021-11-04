Podcasts
Do we care who celebrities are dating? The duo breaks down their thoughts on celebrities’ choices and even chime in on the new Drake rumor.  Plus, the ladies do a deep dive into the uptick in crimes against women. The ladies share their safety tips + undress Yung Miami’s new song ‘Rap Freaks’.  Find out what they had to say.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Protect Black Women” | Episode 40  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

