ATM Theft Reported At Walgreens In North Baltimore

The entrance to Walgreens at night.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Thieves were able to get away with an ATM early Thursday morning.

It happened at a Walgreens on York Road in north Baltimore.

Baltimore City police said they received a call just after 3:50 a.m. for a smash-and-grab ATM theft.

This is the latest in a string of ATM thefts in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

See Also: Attempted ATM Theft Reported In Baltimore County, 5th Incident In The Last Month

See Also: Series Of Attempted ATM Thefts Prompt Baltimore County Police Investigation

See Also: Baltimore City & Baltimore County Police Searching For ATM Thieves

