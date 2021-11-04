ATM Theft Reported At Walgreens In North Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Thieves were able to get away with an ATM early Thursday morning.

It happened at a Walgreens on York Road in north Baltimore.

Baltimore City police said they received a call just after 3:50 a.m. for a smash-and-grab ATM theft.

This is the latest in a string of ATM thefts in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Source: WBAL-TV

