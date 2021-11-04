Local
HomeLocal

Sports Betting Licenses In Limbo As State Panel Decides Not To Take Action

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sports Gamblers Betting at Casino Lounge

Source: James Marshall / Getty

You will have to wait a little while longer to do your sports betting in Maryland.

On Wednesday, the state’s sports betting panel decided not to move forward with the first sports betting licenses.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They’re requesting applicants “submit supplemental ownership information.” But, what information is required is still unclear.

Five casinos including Horseshoe Casino, Live! Casino and Hotel and MGM National Harbor were all cleared in the first round of review. Their applications remain pending before the commission.

Marylanders approved sports betting during the 2020 election, voting 2 to 1.

The application commission plans to meet next on November 18.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Sports Betting Among Hundreds Of Bills Signed Into Law By Gov. Hogan

See Also: Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last Thing Black America Needs

Sports Betting Licenses In Limbo As State Panel Decides Not To Take Action  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates…
12.17.63

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70
Close