Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You Badly In Public? [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Anyone with kids in their family can attest to how embarrassing they can be when it comes to going out in public.

From the darndest things they say to the unfiltered reactions they can have in awkward situations, we decided to dedicate today’s “Trending Topics” to stories about public humiliation at the hands of children.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Not only did the show’s co-hosts share some of their own personal stories, be it their kids or themselves as a toddler, but we also got a few callers to chime in with some hilarious tales that would leave many of us cringing or better yet reaching for a belt!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Get a few laughs in today’s “What’s Trending” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You Badly In Public? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70
Close