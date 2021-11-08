Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A 17-year-old is behind bars after an attempted ATM robbery in northwest Baltimore.

It happened at Aden Deli & Grocery on the 2300 block of Orem Avenue. A van was used to smash through the front window, in an attempt to remove the ATM.

Police said around 6 Sunday morning, officers responded to a burglary at the location and arrested the 17-year-old suspect shortly after they saw the teen leave the store.

The teen is now facing burglary and other charges.

Baltimore’s police commissioner said an initiative is underway to stop the ATM thefts. He said there is a detective in every district working on these cases.

Source: CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old Arrested After Attempted ATM Theft In West Baltimore

