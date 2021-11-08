Celebrity News
Astro, Founding Member Of Reggae & Pop Band UB40, Has Passed Away

Born Terence Wilson, Astro was a member of the from 1979 until 2013.

UB40

Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty

For over four decades, the British reggae and pop band UB40 has delighted music fans all over the world and even notched a pair of number one hits in the process. One of the band’s founding members, Astro, has passed away due to a short illness.

Via fellow founding band member Ali Campbell’s Twitter page, the passing of Astro, born Terence Wilson, was shared with some brief details.

From Twitter:

We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him.

We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

Campbell and Astro split from the original group, forming UB40 featuring Ali and Astro along with Mickey Virtue, after several lineup changes over the years. UB40 first formed in 1978 and spawned the Billboard number one hits “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

The nickname Astro was given to the toaster and rapper due to a pair of Dr. Martens boots he wore as a young person that was known as the “Astronaut” model.

UB40 has seen immense success on the charts with over 70 million records sold and has been nominated by the Grammy Awards four times for Best Reggae Album, and a Brit Award nomination for Best British Group. The band also has enjoyed a global following, headlining the popular Reggae Sunsplash music festival in Jamaica among other notable events.

Astro was 64.

Photo: Getty

Astro, Founding Member Of Reggae & Pop Band UB40, Has Passed Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close