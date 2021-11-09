Local
Triple Shooting Under Investigation In Owings Mills

Crime is on the rise in Baltimore County and the latest incident is leaving citizens concerned. Baltimore County Police are investigating a triple shooting in Owings Mills.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Gwynnswood Road. Three people were shot and as of Monday, two of them remain in the hospital.

Baltimore County is just one homicide away from tying its record, set in 2019.

Police cite a number of factors for the rise in crime.

“A high percentage of our cases stem from behavioral health,” said Joy Stewart. “We’ve also had two shootings with multiple victims.”

Baltimore County Police said they clear about 70% of homicides.

Anyone with information about Sunday night’s shooting is urged to call police.

