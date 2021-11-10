Local
HomeLocal

Here’s How Much Maryland Will Get From The Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Bill

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-INFRASTRUCTURE-CONSTRUCTION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Maryland is getting a hefty amount of funds from the trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill.

The state will get $6 billion to improve roads, bridges, airports and transit systems. Funds will also be allocated to expand broadband and clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Here’s where the money is going:

  • $4.1 billion in highway aid
  • $1.7 billion over the next five years for public transit systems across the state
  • $409 million for bridge replacement and repairs
  • $158 million for Maryland airports
  • $63 million for electric vehicle charging stations
  • $15.9 million to prevent cyberattacks

The infrastructure bill will also provide funds to re-connect communities split by highways like Baltimore’s highway to nowhere on the west side.

According to Maryland’s Congressional delegation, Baltimore’s Red Line rail project could be revisited thanks to the availability of those funds. About $238 million will also go to the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Restoration Program.

The bill will also be used to pay for expanded access to high-speed broadband and to extend a program that discounts monthly broadband bills for low-income households.

Source: WBAL-TV

Here’s How Much Maryland Will Get From The Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Bill  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70
Close