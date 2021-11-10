Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending: Couple Gives Birth To Another Couple's Baby With Embryo Mix-Up At Fertility Clinic

We dedicated today’s “Trending Topics” report to one completely bugged-out story that recently made it in the news.

Two California couples experienced the unthinkable when their embryos were switched during In vitro fertilization, resulting in one couple giving birth to the other’s baby and vice versa. So, we had to ask: what would you do in the same situation?

The in-studio dialogue got very interesting as each co-host gave their take on the situation, and once the phone lines were opened to callers we got even more insightful opinions. The subject at hand even got Rickey to start questioning Gary’s lineage, which resulted in a reaction that’s just too funny to even describe.

Get into “What’s Trending” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, and let us know you thoughts on In vitro fertilization and the possibility of being switched at birth:

 

What's Trending: Couple Gives Birth To Another Couple's Baby With Embryo Mix-Up At Fertility Clinic

