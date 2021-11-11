John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’ Officially Platinum, After 56 Years

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The great jazz legend John Coltrane has achieved another remarkable feat – his iconic album A Love Supreme has now been certified platinum, 56 years after its initial release.

A Love Supreme, released in 1965, has been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as having one million copies sold. At the time, it was well-received and sold well, even garnering a nomination for a Grammy Award. The achievement means that it is the late saxophonist’s first-ever platinum record, but in an astounding feat, it means that the album is the first jazz record from the 1960s to ever achieve that status. Jamie Krents, the head of Verve and Impulse! Records helped to mark the occasion last week by presenting his son and daughter Ravi & Michelle Coltrane with the platinum plaque. The ceremony took place at the John & Alice Coltrane Home in Dix Hills, Long Island, New York, where Coltrane composed the four-part suite of the album.

Ravi expressed his joy at the situation, saying: “We are thrilled and humbled to witness this incredible milestone in our father’s recorded legacy. I believe both John and Alice would be very proud of this achievement. We take great pride knowing new generations continue to discover this album and that the music continues to speak to their souls.” Bruce Resnikoff, UMe President & CEO, lauded the honor in a statement: “John Coltrane is one of the most important artists of the 20th century and A Love Supreme, is his masterwork. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and that the album continues to find new listeners more than five decades after its release.”

Impulse! and UMe are also releasing a digital-only collection in celebration of the honor, which will be entitled A Love Supreme: The Platinum Collection. This version contains all commercial versions of the album including live performances in Antibes, France, and Seattle, Washington.

