Hip Hop History Month
HomeHip Hop History Month

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2000s Hip-Hop Songs

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’re celebrating all eras of hip-hop this Hip-Hop History Month, and today we’re focusing on the 2000s.

The south rose to prominence in the 2000s. Artists such as Outkast, Ludacris and T.I. brought hip-hop to mainstream audiences.

Hip-hop also shifted toward being an integral part of pop culture with its influence on youth. Many popular artists at the time were able to straddle both worlds adding to hip-hop’s colorful cornucopia of songs during this era.

You can check them out in our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These 80s & 90s Hip-Hop Songs 

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs 

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2000s Hip-Hop Songs  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close