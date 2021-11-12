Music
HomeMusic

Get That Oscar Ready: Beyoncé Is Back With Her ‘King Richard’ Anthem “Be Alive”

King Richard arrives in theaters, and on HBO Max November 19.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2011 Glastonbury Festival

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

Beyoncé is back, and the hive is buzzing.

Fans of Beyoncé have been eagerly awaiting to hear her new record, “Be Alive.” The track was initially teased in the latest trailer for King Richard, the biopic starring Will Smith chronicling Richard Williams, the polarizing father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The song, which serves as an anthem for the incredible tennis superstars, features Beyonce singing over a sample of The Doors “Five to One” that her husband, JAY-Z, famously used on his exceptional diss record, “Takeover.” Our very own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls described this about two months ago.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The song plays during the final emotional scene of the film and throughout the end credits as well according to RapUp. In the song, Beyoncé powers up those vocal cords singing in a tone similar to her track “Freedom,” off her album Lemonade. “It feels so good to be alive. That’s why I live my life with pride,” she powerfully belts out. “Can’t nobody knock it if they tried / This is our souls personified.”

“Be Alive” already has folks saying she should expect some Oscar nominations coming her way because of the song, and we are not disputing that one bit.

Don’t expect “Be Alive” to be the only song we hear from King Bey. According to a Harper’s BAZAAR interview dropped in the Summer, she revealed that she is working on new tunes, “Be Alive” was just one of them. “After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” she told the publication.

King Richard arrives in theaters, and on HBO Max November 19, you can listen to “Be Alive” below.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty

Get That Oscar Ready: Beyoncé Is Back With Her ‘King Richard’ Anthem “Be Alive”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close