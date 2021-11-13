Local
HomeLocal

This Week: Maryland Board of Education To Review Mask Requirements In School With Virtual Meeting Tuesday

The meeting will be held at 1 P.M this upcoming Tuesday and will hear testimony from a public health expert, parents, and the public.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

In this politically charged climate, societies have been split due to mask and vaccine mandates. The classroom has become a battleground for debates on public health and safety as parents and officials go to war for students. More debate is expected this upcoming Tuesday as the Maryland Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting to discuss mask requirements in schools.

It will be held at 1 P.M and will collect feedback from parents and the community. A public health expert is also expected to give testimony. The board voted to approve an emergency mask mandate earlier this year and state lawmakers can review the emergency regulation monthly, says Maryland Matters. They can rescind the requirements earlier than the typical 180-day mandate. Officials are also looking towards a December meeting where Board President Clarence Crawford says that the panel should make a “reasoned decision and approach as to how we should go forward.”

According to the Maryland Department of Health’s dashboard, there have been four confirmed COVID-related deaths in children aged 0 to 9. They’ve also reported seven confirmed COVID-related deaths in children 10-19. Students are given the option to study through virtual learning and while most students elected to return to the classroom, the state reports that 25,000 kids are enrolled in virtual learning.

211 students who chose to begin the school year in person have chosen to return to virtual learning.

This Week: Maryland Board of Education To Review Mask Requirements In School With Virtual Meeting Tuesday  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close