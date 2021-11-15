Gunman Linked To 3 Shootings Fatally Shot By Off-Duty Police Officer

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

An investigation is underway into a police shooting that claimed the life of one man Saturday afternoon in Baltimore.

That man was linked to three shootings. In the last shooting, he opened fire in a barbershop on the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street, killing a barber. An off-duty police sergeant was in the shop at the time getting a hair cut and took out his gun, shooting the suspect.

The suspect and the barber died at the scene. The sergeant was not hurt.

“That member of our department was armed while off-duty and in plainclothes, responded to the shooting immediately and, with great bravery, produced his firearm, striking the perpetrator, who we now know has expired from his gunshot wounds,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Two other shootings earlier in the afternoon are connected to the shooting at the barbershop. Harrison said that same gunman was involved in an argument and shot someone shortly after 2 p.n. on East Oliver Street. That victim is in critical condition at a hospital.

The suspect then got into a car and drove to Eastern Avenue where he got into another argument and shot that person. That person died of their injuries.

No word yet on a possible motive.

Source: WBAL-TV

