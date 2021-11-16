Here’s How Maryland Will Benefit From The Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Bill

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

President Biden signed the trillion dollar infrastructure bill into law on Monday.

“America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden said.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland’s share of the bill is at least $6 billion.

“We believe it going to mean about $6 billion dollars to the state of Maryland, but this is going to help us get to some of the projects we had not yet been able to do,” Hogan said.

There will be $4 billion for roads and highways, nearly $2 billion for public transportation and more than $400 million for bridges. The state will also get $100 million for broadband. The goal is to connect every Marylander to high-speed internet.

One of the projects competing for funds is the demolition of West Baltimore’s Highway to Nowhere.

