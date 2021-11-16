Local
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [11-16-2021]

Granny’s Restaurant

Business Description: Welcome to the Family

Business Website: https://grannysrestaurant.net

Business Phone Number: (410) 654-0101

Business Address: 9712 Groffs Mill Dr, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Carnest Auto

Business Description: Buy your next car with confidence

Business Website: https://www.carnestmd.com

Business Phone Number: (410) 801-6378

Business Address: 3000 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

Second Chance Behavioral Health Services

Business Description: Everyone deserves a second chance

Business Website: https://www.secondchancebhs.com/

Business Phone Number:(410) 505-0013

Business Address: 5517 Ritchie Highway Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

