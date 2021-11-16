Amara La Negra Reveals the Gender of Her Twins

Congratulations to Amara La Negra who just revealed the gender of her twins and spoiler alert: they’re girls!
The Love and Hip Hop: Miami star recently shared the sex of her babies in an exclusive interview with Despierta América this morning where she explained that she and her family and friends discovered the news during a gender reveal party in which a helicopter released pink powder into the air.
The reality star also shared the good news on Instagram where she was all smiles in a pink cut-out jumpsuit with matching pink hair to double down on the fact that she’s bringing two little mini-mes into the world. “I’m Having 2 Girls! ,” she captioned the photo set.
No matter what, we know that these babies will be beautiful, happy, healthy, and loved! Congratulations to the stunning mommy-to-be!
