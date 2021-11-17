Local
HomeLocal

Priest Robbed & Assaulted Outside Of Church In Little Italy

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hands of priest on pulpit

Source: Mykhailo Lukashuk / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for whoever assaulted and robbed a priest at gunpoint outside of a Little Italy church.

The attack happened just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Father Bernie Carman of St. Leo’s Roman Catholic Church said he was getting out of his car in front of the church when a man came up to him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“(He) ran over to me and said, ‘Give me your wallet,’” Father Carman said. “I said, ‘No.’ He pulled out a gun. He kind of kept it close to him.”

Father Carman said the man then hit him on the side of the head with his gun. A woman came and stole his phone and the man took his wallet. He said he fell to the ground and hit his head on a wall outside of the church.

“I think the full effects of it are just coming through because Sunday night, all of sudden, I felt extremely tired,” Father Carman said.

This comes as the priest is waiting for a new kidney and just had surgery to prepare him for dialysis.

Father Carman said he is not upset with attackers and hopes they make better choices.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Priest Robbed & Assaulted Outside Of Church In Little Italy  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70
Close