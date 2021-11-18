Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Caught On Video Attacking Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Their 5-Month-Old Son

The victim of the attack hasn't yet been named publicly, but she reportedly called the police just after the attack. Stacy fled the scene before the cops arrived.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Memphis Express v Orlando Apollos

Source: Julio Aguilar/AAF / Getty

Over the weekend, former NFL running back Zac Stacy was caught on video brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend and mother of his five-month-old child who was present during the violent assault.

According to TMZ Sports, the altercation happened Saturday at the woman’s home in Florida. Stacy can be seen in the video violently pulling her up off of the couch and tossing her across the room into a TV, which then falls on top of her. He then picks an object up and throws it at her before yanking her up off of the floor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It’s a disturbing video, so use caution when viewing it below.

The victim of the attack hasn’t yet been named publicly, but she reportedly called the police just after the attack. Stacy fled the scene before the cops arrived.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman wrote in a restraining order application obtained by TMZ. He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body-slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

It’s hard to make out what Stacy was shouting at her during the attack, but he is heard saying something about her being “destructive”—as he tosses her around the room like a ragdoll, damages property and terrorizes the woman and likely their child.

The woman said Stacy told their son, “I love you,” before leaving the home ahead of police arrival.

It’s unclear if the woman’s restraining order has been granted—though it would be hard to imagine why the hell it wouldn’t be—but TMZ reported that she explained in the application, “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.” She also said she had been treated for head wounds, bumps and bruises at the hospital. 

So far, no one representing Stacy has made any statements regarding the attack.

SEE ALSO:

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And Growing Epidemic–Black Men Why Aren’t We Protecting Them?

Ex-Florida Cop Who Killed Corey Jones Unsuccessfully Tries To Appeal His Conviction

2021 ONE Musicfest

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

83 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 9:25 p.m. ET, Nov. 19, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Young Dolph, a prominent and popular Memphis rapper, was shot and killed in his hometown on Wednesday during an apparent ambush by two gunmen with high-powered weapons. The rapper born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was just 36 years old. At the time he was killed, Young Dolph was patronizing a local Black-owned bakery. The tragic shooting was among the latest instances of deadly gun violence in Memphis, which has already eclipsed the number of homicides in the city from last year and is on pace to set a new record this year. Police released surveillance footage showing two gunmen exit a car and begin shooting indiscriminately into the Makeda’s Butter Cookies bakery in broad daylight. https://twitter.com/Dakarai_Turner/status/1461069279474991107?s=20 No suspects were immediately named, but Young Dolph was engaged in a volatile back-and-forth with rival Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. The two have a toxic history that was blamed without proof on two separate shootings in 2017 that targeted Young Dolph. In each case, affiliates of Yo Gotti were involved and arrested. Because of that very real history, there were fears of retaliation in an effort to seek revenge for Young Dolph's murder. One local resident decried the state’s lenient gun laws and blamed lawmakers for fostering a culture that enabled Young Dolph’s killing. The unidentified woman predicted to local media that Wednesday’s shooting “is gonna cause a slew of retaliation.” https://twitter.com/J_Nation06/status/1461059890416398337?s=20 An outpouring of condolences came from the hip-hop community following the news of Young Dolph's untimely demise. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021.

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Caught On Video Attacking Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Their 5-Month-Old Son  was originally published on newsone.com

Zac Stacy

Videos
Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76
Close