Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Lawmakers’ Reactions Mixed Over Biden’s Build Back Better Plan

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Speaks In The White East Room Before Departing For Europe

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

After signing his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, Biden’s next step is pushing Congress to approve his Build Back Better plan.

“This is a transformative piece of legislation. Nothing like it before has existed,” Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-District 7 said.

Mfume told WBAL-TV access to universal Pre-K, 34,000 Marylanders gaining healthcare coverage and increasing college student grants are part of the deal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This is by far the largest spending bill ever and it comes at a terrible time,” Rep. Andy Harris, R-District 1, said.

Harris said the plan will push inflation which won’t help struggling Marylanders.

“The problem is that a lot of these spending programs are not going to last only two, three, four years,” Harris said. “They will be forever spending programs and if the real cost of this bill is probably $4 trillion with trillions added to the federal debt.”

Harris also questioned the lack of funding for police and borders in the bill.

But, Mfume said the bill will pay for itself, providing Marylanders with jobs and preventing prices from inflating.

Maryland Lawmakers’ Reactions Mixed Over Biden’s Build Back Better Plan  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70
Close